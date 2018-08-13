Strike Energy : 13-08-2018 Cleansing Notice (137 KB)

ASX Announcement

13 August 2018

Market Announcements Platform

ASX Limited via electronic lodgement

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e)

CORPORATIONS ACT

Strike Energy Limited (ASX "STX") (Strike) refers to its announcement on 6 August 2018 of the placement of 28,571,428 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.105 (10.5 cents) per share to raise $3 million before costs, and the issue of 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares to Vahoca as payment of a fee for its services in facilitating the placement.

The shares were issued on 10 August 2018.

For the purposes of section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), Strike advises that:

a) The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

b) This notice is being given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act.

c) As at the date of this notice, Strike has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M (as they apply to Strike) and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

d) As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act other than as follows: Strike is in non‐exclusive discussions with a number of parties regarding a prospective arrangement to source funding for the drilling of the West Erregulla‐2 well, which is proposed to be drilled within EP 469 in the Perth Basin in the first quarter of 2019. The discussions remain confidential and non‐binding, and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a binding transaction. The Company will continue to keep its shareholders informed in accordance with the Company's continuous disclosure obligations.

Yours faithfully

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary