Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD (STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Strike Energy : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3B (521 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:18am CEST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Strike Energy LimitedABN 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Performance rights

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    6,370,254

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Each performance right is a right to a fully paid ordinary share vesting on 1 July 2019 for nil consideration subject to the vesting condition of remaining employed with the Company until the vesting date unless otherwise approved by the Board. Expiry date 30 September 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    N/ANil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Performance rights issued to employees under the Employee Share Incentive Plan for the FY18 short term incentive plan.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

No

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    134,796,057

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

10 October 2018

all ASX in

Number

+Class

1,123,511,727

Ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all

    +securities not quoted on ASX

    (including the +securities in

    section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    1,000,000

    13,000,000

    7,000,000

    5,000,000

    2,000,000

    5,500,000 6,370,254 1,250,000 2,500,000

    Options

    $0.15 (expiry 1 Jun 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 21 Aug 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 16 Nov 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 17 May 2021)

    $0.12 (expiry 7 Apr 2020)

    Performance Rights Expire 30 October 2018

    Expire 30 Sep 2019 Expire 30 Oct 2019 Expire N/A

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Dividends not yet paid

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

  • 31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
02:18aSTRIKE ENERGY : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (242 KB)
PU
02:18aSTRIKE ENERGY : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3B (521 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (121 KB)
PU
08/27STRIKE ENERGY : 27-08-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (137 KB)
PU
08/17STRIKE ENERGY : 17-08-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (204 KB)
PU
08/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-08-2018 Cleansing Notice (137 KB)
PU
08/06STRIKE ENERGY : 06-08-2018 Strike Financing (123 KB)
PU
08/03STRIKE ENERGY : 03-08-2018 Jaws-1 Online (168 KB)
PU
07/02STRIKE ENERGY : 02-07-2018 Jaws-1 Technical Update (577 KB)
PU
06/19STRIKE ENERGY : 19-06-2018 Appendix 3Y – J Rowe (147 KB)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ModernGraham Quarterly Valuation Of Seagate Technology 
2015Micron Investors Should Follow Baupost's Lead 
2015Beware Of Persistently Inflated Energy Engineering NAVs 
2015STORAGE WEEKLY NOTES : SSD Market Presence Of Seagate, Western Digital And SanDi.. 
2015BP Energy Outlook 2035 Shows More Work Needs To Be Done On Carbon Reduction 
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Independent Non-Executive Director
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD129.51%112
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.49%85 797
CNOOC LTD32.62%83 006
EOG RESOURCES13.59%70 767
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%58 853
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 381
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.