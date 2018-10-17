Strike Energy : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3B (521 KB)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Strike Energy LimitedABN 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Performance rights

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 6,370,254

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Each performance right is a right to a fully paid ordinary share vesting on 1 July 2019 for nil consideration subject to the vesting condition of remaining employed with the Company until the vesting date unless otherwise approved by the Board. Expiry date 30 September 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration N/ANil

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Performance rights issued to employees under the Employee Share Incentive Plan for the FY18 short term incentive plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

No

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 134,796,057

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

10 October 2018

all ASX in Number +Class 1,123,511,727 Ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,000,000 13,000,000 7,000,000 5,000,000 2,000,000 5,500,000 6,370,254 1,250,000 2,500,000 Options $0.15 (expiry 1 Jun 2020) $0.15 (expiry 21 Aug 2020) $0.15 (expiry 16 Nov 2020) $0.15 (expiry 17 May 2021) $0.12 (expiry 7 Apr 2020) Performance Rights Expire 30 October 2018 Expire 30 Sep 2019 Expire 30 Oct 2019 Expire N/A

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Dividends not yet paid

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security required? holderapproval N/A

12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwritersof

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the issue

23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5