Strike Energy : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (242 KB)

Strike Energy : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls

10/17/2018 | 02:18am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Strike Energy Limited

ABN

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stuart Nicholls

Date of last notice

18 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Nicholls is the trustee of The Nicholls Family Trust, the registered holder of the securities.

Date of change

10 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect: 325,000 ordinary fully paid shares Direct: 2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April 2020 and exercisable at $0.12 2,500,000 unlisted performance rights vesting 1 July 2019 and expiring 30 September 2019.

Class

Unlisted performance rights

Number acquired

689,955

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil cash consideration.

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April

2020 and exercisable at $0.12.

Indirect:

325,000 Ordinary fully paid shares

3,189,955 unlisted performance rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Grant of performance rights under Strike Energy's Employee Share Incentive Plan for the FY18 short-term incentive plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:17:05 UTC
