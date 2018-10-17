Strike Energy : 17-10-2018 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (242 KB)

Appendix 3Y

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stuart Nicholls Date of last notice 18 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Nicholls is the trustee of The Nicholls Family Trust, the registered holder of the securities. Date of change 10 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: 325,000 ordinary fully paid shares Direct: 2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April 2020 and exercisable at $0.12 2,500,000 unlisted performance rights vesting 1 July 2019 and expiring 30 September 2019. Class Unlisted performance rights Number acquired 689,955 Number disposed Nil

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil cash consideration. No. of securities held after change Direct: 2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April 2020 and exercisable at $0.12. Indirect: 325,000 Ordinary fully paid shares 3,189,955 unlisted performance rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Grant of performance rights under Strike Energy's Employee Share Incentive Plan for the FY18 short-term incentive plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

