Strike Energy : 19-10-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (222 KB)

19th October 2018

JAWS PILOT UPDATE

• The Jaws wells have entered the gas desorption phase.

• Water productivity remains high throughout initial desorption period.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) is pleased to provide an update on production operations at the Jaws-1 appraisal wells.

Over the past four weeks Strike has continued to slowly reduce well bore pressure while carefully monitoring the coal seams response as the reservoir enters the critical desorption window. Productivity has remained strong with water production maintaining rates of 750-800 barrels of water per day. Gas release has continued to build in both the Horizontal and Vertical Jaws-1 well bores. Regular flaring of gas has occurred over the past fortnight and operations have now been set up for continuous gas release to the separator.

Strike will continue to provide updates on the progress of gas production over the coming months as Jaws advances towards its ultimate objectives.

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, said:

"As the Jaws wells have now reached their critical desorption window, Strike is very pleased to move into the gas production phase of the pilot. Jaws continues to perform in line with our expectations and the company is excited to be entering the next phase as Jaws progresses towards commercial success."

The Jaws-1 project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%).

