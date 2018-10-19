Log in
Strike Energy : 19-10-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (222 KB)

10/19/2018 | 01:13am CEST

ASX Announcement

19th October 2018

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

JAWS PILOT UPDATE

Highlights

  • The Jaws wells have entered the gas desorption phase.

  • Water productivity remains high throughout initial desorption period.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) is pleased to provide an update on production operations at the Jaws-1 appraisal wells.

Over the past four weeks Strike has continued to slowly reduce well bore pressure while carefully monitoring the coal seams response as the reservoir enters the critical desorption window. Productivity has remained strong with water production maintaining rates of 750-800 barrels of water per day. Gas release has continued to build in both the Horizontal and Vertical Jaws-1 well bores. Regular flaring of gas has occurred over the past fortnight and operations have now been set up for continuous gas release to the separator.

Strike will continue to provide updates on the progress of gas production over the coming months as Jaws advances towards its ultimate objectives.

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, said:

"As the Jaws wells have now reached their critical desorption window, Strike is very pleased to move into the gas production phase of the pilot. Jaws continues to perform in line with our expectations and the company is excited to be entering the next phase as Jaws progresses towards commercial success."

The Jaws-1 project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%).

Investor and Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email:stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email:justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745www.strikeenergy.com.au

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

E:strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:12:03 UTC
