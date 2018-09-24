Strike Energy : 24-09-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (121 KB)

ASX Announcement

24th September 2018

JAWS PILOT UPDATE

Highlights

 Jaws‐1 bulk dewatering phase complete following plateau water production.

 Early signs of gas building in the annulus as reservoir approaches desorption window.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike ‐ ASX:STX) is pleased to provide an update on production operations at the Jaws‐1 appraisal wells.

Over the past four weeks Strike has completed the bulk dewatering phase with instantaneous peak rates of 1400‐1500 barrels of water. Bottom hole pressure has now been reduced by 65% and operations have moved into a controlled drawdown phase as the well approaches its desorption window.

This new phase has reduced the rate of change of pressure in the well bore to only a few psi each day, as the reservoir response is carefully monitored to optimise the long‐term productivity of the well. Water production in this phase has now stabilised at 800‐900 bwpd and early gas release has been seen with the pressure continuing to build up the Jaws‐1 annulus. Further early gas break‐out is expected, which should build to flare ignition in the near term.

Strike will continue the current phase until the wellbore is at the cusp of critical desorption pressure. The bottom hole pressure will then be held steady to allow more coal to communicate with the well and ensure the maximum reservoir area can be produced. Well performance remains within the expected range and on target to prove the commerciality of the significant PEL96 resource.

The Jaws‐1 project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%).

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, said:

"The results continue to be supportive of our view of the reservoir. The drawdown will advance ensuring the rate of change in pressure of the reservoir is maintained within the optimal window to allow for constant, sustainable and building gas flows as the reservoir reaches its critical desorption pressure."

