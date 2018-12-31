Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (154 KB)

Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD (STX)
End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.076 AUD   -1.30%
31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell

12/31/2018 | 02:19am CET

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Strike Energy Limited 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Grant Bizzell

Date of appointment

31 December 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares 842,363

Options $0.155 (exp 31 363,750

Dec 2020)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd BCP Alpha Investments Ltd

Ordinary Shares 938,821

Ordinary Shares 363,750

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

4,062,275

ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares 914,571

Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Thomas Stephen Trestrail Bizzell Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Samuel Willian Trestrail Bizzell

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Sophia Florence Trestrail Bizzell

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Total Ordinary Shares: 7,267,280

Total Strike $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 01:18:02 UTC
