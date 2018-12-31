Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (154 KB)

Appendix 3X

Name of entity

ABN

Strike Energy Limited 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Grant Bizzell Date of appointment 31 December 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares 842,363

Options $0.155 (exp 31 363,750

Dec 2020)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd BCP Alpha Investments Ltd

Ordinary Shares 938,821

Ordinary Shares 363,750

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

4,062,275

ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares 914,571

Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Thomas Stephen Trestrail Bizzell Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Samuel Willian Trestrail Bizzell

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Sophia Florence Trestrail Bizzell

Ordinary Shares 48,500

Total Ordinary Shares: 7,267,280

Total Strike $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

