Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (154 KB)

Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ABN
Strike Energy Limited 59 078 012 745
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Stephen Grant Bizzell
|
Date of appointment
|
31 December 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares 842,363
Options $0.155 (exp 31 363,750
Dec 2020)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd BCP Alpha Investments Ltd
Ordinary Shares 938,821
Ordinary Shares 363,750
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
4,062,275
ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares 914,571
Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Thomas Stephen Trestrail Bizzell Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Samuel Willian Trestrail Bizzell
Ordinary Shares 48,500
Ordinary Shares 48,500
Stephen Grant Bizzell as trustee for Sophia Florence Trestrail Bizzell
Ordinary Shares 48,500
Total Ordinary Shares: 7,267,280
Total Strike $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Number & class of Securities
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
