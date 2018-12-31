Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 KB)

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
ABN
STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 59 078 012 745
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Tim Goyder
Date of last notice
10 December 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
31 December 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Direct
•
28,883,949 Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
5,000,000 Unlisted options expiring 21 August 2020 and exercisable at $0.15
|
Indirect
•
8,346,485 Ordinary fully paid shares
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Relevant interest in Strike securities purchased by spouse, AMG Super - L Sullivan
|
Number & class of securities
500,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
N/A
