Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD (STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.076 AUD   -1.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:19am CET

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Tim Goyder

Date of last notice

10 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

31 December 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Direct

28,883,949 Ordinary fully paid shares

5,000,000 Unlisted options expiring 21 August 2020 and exercisable at $0.15

Indirect

8,346,485 Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

31/12/2018

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Relevant interest in Strike securities purchased by spouse, AMG Super - L Sullivan

Number & class of securities

500,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

Appendix 3Z Page 2

31/12/2018

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 01:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 K..
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (15..
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)
PU
12/21STRIKE ENERGY : 21-12-2018 Appendix 3B (251 KB)
PU
12/19STRIKE ENERGY : 20-12-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (254 KB)
PU
12/17STRIKE ENERGY : 17-12-2018 Compulsory Acquisition (554 KB)
PU
12/14STRIKE ENERGY : 14-12-2018 2018 AGM Results of Meeting (141 KB)
PU
12/14STRIKE ENERGY : 14-12-2018 2018 AGM Chairman's Address and Presentation (4 MB)
PU
12/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-12-2018 Change in Substantial Holding for UIL (57 KB)
PU
12/12STRIKE ENERGY : 12-12-2018 Change in Substantial Holding for UIL (64 KB)
PU
More news
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Independent Non-Executive Director
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD24.59%68
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.35%68 844
CNOOC LTD6.77%67 376
EOG RESOURCES-18.90%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.51%45 755
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-22.84%26 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.