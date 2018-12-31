Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD (STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.076 AUD   -1.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:19am CET

ASX Announcement

31 December 2018

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

BOARD CHANGES

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) is pleased to announce the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Mr Stephen Bizzell has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Mr Tim Goyder has resigned from the Board. The changes are effective as at 31st December 2018.

Mr Goyder has elected to resign from his role after approximately two years of service to the Company. During his tenure Mr Goyder was instrumental in the transition of the previous Board and Management to today's more focused and industry experienced structure. Mr Goyder has left the Strike Board to focus on his roles as Executive Chairman of Chalice Gold and Chairman of Liontown Resources Limited and DevEx Resources Limited.

Strike Chairman, Mr John Poynton AO commented, "Mr Goyder has made a significant contribution over two periods on the Strike Board. His most recent period of service has seen the execution of the Jaws wells in the Cooper Basin, farmin of West Erregulla in the Perth Basin and the acquisition of UIL Energy Limited. We thank Mr Goyder for his ongoing support as a major shareholder in Strike and wish him all the best in his other commitments".

Mr Bizzell joins the Board from his role as Non-Executive Director of UIL Energy Limited. Stephen Bizzell is the Chairman of corporate advisory and funds management group Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd. He is also a Non-executive Director of Armour Energy Ltd, Stanmore Coal Ltd, Renascor Resources Limited and Chairman of Laneway Resources Ltd.

Mr Bizzell was an Executive Director of Arrow Energy Ltd from 1999 until its acquisition in 2010 by Shell and PetroChina for $3.5 billion. He was instrumental in Arrow's corporate and commercial success and its growth from a junior explorer to a large integrated energy company. He was also a founding director of Bow Energy Ltd until its $550 million takeover.

The Company has agreed to grant Mr Bizzell 5 million options to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares, each with an exercise price of $0.15 and a 3-year exercise period. The grant of the options is subject to shareholder approval.

"Mr Bizzell brings considerable experience and success in the fields of E&P, corporate financing and over 20 years' experience in public company management in the energy and resources sectors in Australia. We welcome Mr Bizzell to the Strike Board during this exciting time", Mr Poynton said.

Investor and Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email:stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email:justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745www.strikeenergy.com.au

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

E:strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 01:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 K..
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (15..
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)
PU
12/21STRIKE ENERGY : 21-12-2018 Appendix 3B (251 KB)
PU
12/19STRIKE ENERGY : 20-12-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (254 KB)
PU
12/17STRIKE ENERGY : 17-12-2018 Compulsory Acquisition (554 KB)
PU
12/14STRIKE ENERGY : 14-12-2018 2018 AGM Results of Meeting (141 KB)
PU
12/14STRIKE ENERGY : 14-12-2018 2018 AGM Chairman's Address and Presentation (4 MB)
PU
12/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-12-2018 Change in Substantial Holding for UIL (57 KB)
PU
12/12STRIKE ENERGY : 12-12-2018 Change in Substantial Holding for UIL (64 KB)
PU
More news
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Independent Non-Executive Director
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD24.59%68
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.35%68 844
CNOOC LTD6.77%67 376
EOG RESOURCES-18.90%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.51%45 755
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-22.84%26 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.