Strike Energy : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)

31 December 2018

BOARD CHANGES

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) is pleased to announce the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Mr Stephen Bizzell has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Mr Tim Goyder has resigned from the Board. The changes are effective as at 31st December 2018.

Mr Goyder has elected to resign from his role after approximately two years of service to the Company. During his tenure Mr Goyder was instrumental in the transition of the previous Board and Management to today's more focused and industry experienced structure. Mr Goyder has left the Strike Board to focus on his roles as Executive Chairman of Chalice Gold and Chairman of Liontown Resources Limited and DevEx Resources Limited.

Strike Chairman, Mr John Poynton AO commented, "Mr Goyder has made a significant contribution over two periods on the Strike Board. His most recent period of service has seen the execution of the Jaws wells in the Cooper Basin, farmin of West Erregulla in the Perth Basin and the acquisition of UIL Energy Limited. We thank Mr Goyder for his ongoing support as a major shareholder in Strike and wish him all the best in his other commitments".

Mr Bizzell joins the Board from his role as Non-Executive Director of UIL Energy Limited. Stephen Bizzell is the Chairman of corporate advisory and funds management group Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd. He is also a Non-executive Director of Armour Energy Ltd, Stanmore Coal Ltd, Renascor Resources Limited and Chairman of Laneway Resources Ltd.

Mr Bizzell was an Executive Director of Arrow Energy Ltd from 1999 until its acquisition in 2010 by Shell and PetroChina for $3.5 billion. He was instrumental in Arrow's corporate and commercial success and its growth from a junior explorer to a large integrated energy company. He was also a founding director of Bow Energy Ltd until its $550 million takeover.

The Company has agreed to grant Mr Bizzell 5 million options to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares, each with an exercise price of $0.15 and a 3-year exercise period. The grant of the options is subject to shareholder approval.

"Mr Bizzell brings considerable experience and success in the fields of E&P, corporate financing and over 20 years' experience in public company management in the energy and resources sectors in Australia. We welcome Mr Bizzell to the Strike Board during this exciting time", Mr Poynton said.

