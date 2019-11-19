Strike Resources : Beadon Creek Onslow Selected as Preferred Port for Paulsens

20191119 SRK ASX Beadon Creek Onslow Selected as Preferred Port for Paulsens East

Strike Managing Director, William Johnson:

"The selection of Beadon Creek as Strike's preferred export now enables the Company to proceed with the Paulsens East Project with greater confidence, with the complete logistics chain from mine to customer now identified. Beadon Creek is the ideal location for Strike, being the closest established marine facility (only 233 km) to the Project. As a privately- operated facility, the OMSB offers further advantages in that the operator (Agility) has strong commercial imperatives to make this operation a success.

"The establishment of such an operation is likely to generate a number of new employment opportunities at Onslow and additional economic activity for the town.

"Strike is looking forward to developing a strong working relationship with OMSB Ltd and Agility as we work together to bring the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project into production".

