Strike Resources : MOU Executed for Iron Ore Haulage Services for Paulsens East

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to report that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with David Campbell Transport Pty Ltd (Campbell Transport) for the provision of iron ore trucking haulage and related logistic services (Haulage Services) for Strike's 100% owned Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project) in the Pilbara, Western Australia.
Campbell Transport is an established freight haulage company operating in Western Australia since 1997, with considerable experience in the transport of mineral products including iron ore over long distances in the Pilbara. During 2019, Campbell Transport transported over 4 Million tonnes of minerals including 2.2 Million tonnes of iron ore for various Western Australian miners.
Strike has for some time been working with Campbell Transport to examine the various road transportation options required to facilitate the transport of 1.5 million tonnes of iron ore per annum to the various port locations that have been examined by Strike as preferred shipping points from Western Australia.
Those works have now progressed to the stage where the parties believe it is appropriate to execute an MOU. Under the terms of the MOU, Strike and Campbell Transport have agreed to work together as Strike completes its Project studies, to finalise the logistics elements of transporting 1.5 million tonnes per annum of iron ore from the Project mine to the preferred ports at Onslow and Port Hedland, including:
Route and haul road configuration for the haul road access from the Project mine to the Nanutarra Road including determination of the survey route, road construction specification, truck configurations and maintenance, grading and upkeep requirements for the haul road;
Route and logistics planning and truck and trailer configuration for the transportation from the Project mine to the chosen stockpile and/or export port location;
Optimisation of load and unload methodology, scheduling and systems for the Haulage Services to create maximum efficiency;
Development of operating and scheduling programmes to interface the provision of Haulage Services with other key aspects in the production and shipment of iron ore from the Project mine including interface with iron ore production at mine site and scheduling of sea shipments from the preferred port location; and
Making application for and obtaining all approvals, permits and authorisations required to carry out the Haulage Services.
All other matters incidental to or required to facilitate in the most optimal manner the transportation of iron ore from the Project mine to the chosen port location.
Strike Managing Director, William Johnson:
"Haulage is going to be a critical component for success with the Paulsens East Project, given that it has the potential to be the single biggest cost element from mining through to the sale of the iron ore. Our partnership with the highly experienced team at Campbell Transport will greatly assist Strike in optimising this critical element of the logistics chain."
The Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Strike 100%) (Project) is located in the Pilbara, Western Australia and comprises a 3km long outcropping ridge of high grade Direct Shipping Iron Ore (DSO). Strike has completed a Scoping Study1 on the Project and is targeting production of 1.5Mtpa of Lump and Fines DSO for an initial mine life of 4 years, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020.
