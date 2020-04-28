Strike Resources : MOU Executed for Iron Ore Haulage Services for Paulsens East

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ASX Code: SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

MOU Executed for Iron Ore Haulage Services with

Campbell Transport for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to report that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with David Campbell Transport Pty Ltd (Campbell Transport) for the provision of iron ore trucking haulage and related logistic services (Haulage Services) for Strike's 100% owned Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project) in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

Campbell Transport is an established freight haulage company operating in Western Australia since 1997, with considerable experience in the transport of mineral products including iron ore over long distances in the Pilbara. During 2019, Campbell Transport transported over 4 Million tonnes of minerals including 2.2 Million tonnes of iron ore for various Western Australian miners.

Strike has for some time been working with Campbell Transport to examine the various road transportation options required to facilitate the transport of 1.5 million tonnes of iron ore per annum to the various port locations that have been examined by Strike as preferred shipping points from Western Australia.

Those works have now progressed to the stage where the parties believe it is appropriate to execute an MOU. Under the terms of the MOU, Strike and Campbell Transport have agreed to work together as Strike completes its Project studies, to finalise the logistics elements of transporting 1.5 million tonnes per annum of iron ore from the Project mine to the preferred ports at Onslow and Port Hedland, including: