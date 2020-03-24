Strike Resources : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East

202003205 SRK ASX Utal Point, Port Hedland as Preferred Port Option for Paulsens East.docx
About Utah Point, Port Hedland
Utah Point was opened in 2010 and is operated by the Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA). It was established to provide multi-user access to port facilities and export markets, with an environmental licence to load approximately 24 Million tonnes of bulk material per year.
Strike has confirmed with PPA that sufficient capacity exists at Utah Point to accommodate Strike's planned production of 1.5Mtpa for at least four years subject to reaching agreement on commercial and haulage terms. Strike has executed a Confidentiality Agreement with PPA and commercial discussions are ongoing relating to the terms and conditions of access.
Strike Managing Director William Johnson
"The availability of suitable capacity at Utah Point now provides Strike with a choice of logistics solutions for Paulsens East, further de-risking the Project. The mine to port logistics chain for Utah Point is much simpler than for Onslow, with less double handling of ore and no transhipment required. Being already an established multi-user iron ore export port with available capacity and existing ship-loading facilities provides further advantages. As we advance with our Project studies, Strike will however continue to evaluate both port options to maintain maximum Project flexibility".
AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE - FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
|
William Johnson
|
T | (08) 9214 9700
|
Managing Director
|
E | wjohnson@strikeresources.com.au
ABOUT STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)
Strike Resources Limited is an ASX listed resource company which is developing the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Strike also owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information", including statements and forecasts which include without limitation, expectations regarding future performance, costs, production levels or rates, mineral reserves and resources, the financial position of Strike, industry growth and other trend projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "is expecting", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information is based on assumptions and judgements of management regarding future events and results. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the audience with information about management's expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Strike and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, future prices of minerals/commodities, the actual results of current production, development and/or exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, variations in grade or recovery rates, plant and/or equipment failure and the possibility of cost overruns.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Strike believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Strike does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.