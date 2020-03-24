Strike Resources : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ASX Code: SRK

Utah Point, Port Hedland Considered as Preferred Port Option for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) continues to optimise the project economics and operating parameters of its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project), which includes a refinement of project costs and the logistics for the bulk transport of iron ore from mine to port.

As part of such optimisation process, Strike has recently completed a Trade-Off Study looking at the suitability of alternative port locations from which to ship its iron ore, both from a cost perspective and from the perspective of simplicity of product handling and the potential to increase mine throughput, port capacity and vessel shipping size to enhance project economics.

This Trade-Off Study has focussed on Port Hedland, which has existing infrastructure that can be rapidly utilised to bring the Project into production.

HIGHLIGHTS

Further studies undertaken by Strike indicate Utah Point (Port Hedland) as a preferred Port destination for export of Paulsens East iron ore.

Utilising Utah Point has a number of commercial advantages including:

a further simplified and de-risked operational process, with direct mine to port product distribution with no transhipment requirements;

a reduction in capital requirements as a consequence of the availability of existing port infrastructure;

accommodation for larger vessel sizes leading to more efficient production scheduling and lower transport costs to China; and

potential to upscale production in excess of the planned 1.5Mt per year to take advantage of strong iron-ore market.

Pilbara Ports Authority has confirmed available capacity for Strike's planned operations, subject to reaching agreement on commercial and haulage terms.

Strike is currently updating its Scoping Study to detail the economic impact of utilising Utah Point.

Strike continues to target first shipment of iron ore in Q4 2020.

Strike notes the favourable movement in iron ore price and exchange rate relative to its Scoping Study metrics of USD$85/tonne and USD/AUD $0.68 respectively (currently USD$88.50/tonne and USD/AUD $0.60.

Strike is pleased to confirm that the Utah Point Multi-User Bulk Handling facility (Utah Point) at Port Hedland is now being considered as a preferred port for exporting iron ore from Strike's Paulsens East Iron Ore Project.