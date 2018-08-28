StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Mark Kay Returns for the First Time Since February 2018 to Discuss Company Updates with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) (the “Company”) announced Chairman and CEO, Mark Kay’s return interview on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast.



Everett Jolly began the interview by saying he’s super excited about welcoming back StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Mark Kay for a Company update.

Jolly asked Kay to tell his listeners information about their latest developments, including uplisting to the OTCQB.

StrikeForce is a cybersecurity company. For example, for your smartphone, they give the user their own keyboard that’s specific to IOS or Android. It does not go through the operating system, so it can’t be stolen or be seen by any typical hacks that are in the phones themselves. Kay sees this particular product as a huge opportunity going forward.

The CEO did allude to the pending closure in September or October 2018 of some major new deals, but can’t yet reveal any company names. Contracts are signed, but it’s a matter of getting through all the testing.

Jolly asked about the Company’s involvement in blockchains.

The blockchain is a new way of processing because there is no middle man. It works very well and efficiently. It’s too complicated to fully explain during this short interview. Kay thinks it will be back in a huge way and said the Company is hoping to monetize it. They own a company called BlockSafe Technologies, Inc. They’ll be an STO soon, which means they’re going to be a “security token.” They will be able to legally sell it in the U.S., but you have to be an exchange user. It’s the only known cybersecurity company in the blockchain world to protect anything that gets on the blockchain.

“What do you want my listeners to take away from this interview?” Jolly inquired, adding that he thinks the Company is undervalued.

They should know that StrikeForce is definitely growing in terms of its capability and in terms of now being a blockchain company, together with major pending deals.

For more information about the Company’s financial details, listen to the full interview at the link below.

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-mark-kay-of-strike-force-technologies-inc-otcqb-sfor/

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (SFOR):

Our goal at StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. is to “Make the World a Safer Place for People to Compute.” By developing, maintaining and deploying cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to both consumers and the enterprise, we strive to protect everyone from the many cybersecurity threats which exist in our modern-day world.

Contact:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

1090 King Georges Post Road

Suite 603

Edison, NJ 08837

(732) 661-9641

http://www.strikeforcetech.com/

info@strikeforcetech.com

https://www.blocksafetech.com/

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

