StrikePoint Gold Inc. Announces Upsize of Its Previously Announced Private Placement to $2 Million

07/10/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated June 24, 2019) to accommodate demand from existing shareholders. The offering has increased to $2-million, which consists of up to 6,875,000 flow through units at a price of 16 cents per unit and 8,200,000 non-flow through units at a price of 11 cents per share, with each unit comprising one share and one purchase warrant exercisable for a term of 36 months at a exercise price of 20 cents.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of StrikePoint, commented: "StrikePoint is very pleased with the high demand of investor interest for the offering and the company is now well positioned to execute a more aggressive exploration program at the high-grade gold Willoughby property."

As disclosed on June 24, the company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties which have introduced subscribers to the placement. All securities issued in connection with the placement will be subject to a four month and on day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past producing high grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Shawn Khunkhun"

Shawn Khunkhun
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date here of based on information currently available. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:
StrikePoint Gold Inc.
Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director
T: (604) 602-1440
E: sk@strikepointgold.com
W: www.strikepointgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46192


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn KhunKhun President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer
Ian Harris Independent Director
Darryl Jones Non-Independent Director & VP-Business Development
Adrian Wallace Fleming Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC-16.67%9
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.51%31 490
BARRICK GOLD CORP14.43%27 618
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.85%17 128
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 950
SHANDONG GOLD MINING32.20%12 269
