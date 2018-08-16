Log in
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/16/2018 | 07:20pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2018 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Schmalzl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising share options as part of a share option program. Details of the share option program can be found in the invitation for the general meeting 2013 of Ströer Media AG (today Ströer SE & Co. KGaA) published on 1 July 2013 under agenda item 8 as well as in the invitation for the general meeting 2014 of Ströer Media AG (today Ströer SE & Co. KGaA) published on 9 May 2014 under agenda item 8.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.77 EUR 322989.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.77 EUR 322989.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44231  16.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
