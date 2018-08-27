Log in
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/27/2018 | 08:50pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2018 / 20:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 1,000,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA based on a loan agreement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44423  27.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
