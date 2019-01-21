Log in
STROEER SE & CO KGAA
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/21/2019 | 01:10pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2019 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of put option certificates for 83,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 14.6.2019 and a strike price of EUR 42.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.83 EUR 234890.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.83 EUR 234890.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48461  21.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
