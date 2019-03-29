Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Udo
|Last name(s):
|Müller
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of put option certificates for 22,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 18.12.2020 and a strike price of EUR 52.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.86 EUR
|194920.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.86 EUR
|194920.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
