Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stroeer SE & Co KGaA    SAX   DE0007493991

STROEER SE & CO KGAA

(SAX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:00pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2019 / 18:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of put option certificates for 22,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 18.12.2020 and a strike price of EUR 52.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.86 EUR 194920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.86 EUR 194920.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50081  29.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STROEER SE & CO KGAA
02:00pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
03/22STROEER : Ströer adopts fundamentally new dividend policy and sustainably increa..
PU
03/22STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Board of management and supervisory board propose dividen..
PU
03/22STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Board of management and supervisory board propose dividen..
EQ
03/20STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
02/08STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
02/05STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
01/28STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
01/24STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
01/21STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 698 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 156 M
Debt 2019 879 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,29
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 2 884 M
Chart STROEER SE & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STROEER SE & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 61,9 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Udo Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christian Schmalzl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Vilanek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Ströer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STROEER SE & CO KGAA21.74%3 240
OMNICOM GROUP0.03%16 388
WPP GROUP-4.58%13 331
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.09%12 559
DENTSU INC0.21%12 260
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC1.41%8 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About