Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/27/2019 | 12:50pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2019 / 18:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of put option certificates for 8,500 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 20.03.2020 and a strike price of EUR 72.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.42 EUR 97070.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.42 EUR 97070.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52253  27.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
