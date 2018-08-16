Log in
News

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Termination of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

08/16/2018 | 01:12am CEST

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) (the “Company”) today announced that it has terminated the public offering of ordinary shares previously announced on August 14, 2018.  The termination results from an assessment by the Company’s management that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders. 

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes MACRILEN™ (macimorelin), the first and only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency, RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. MACRILEN has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States, and both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
US:
The Trout Group
Marcy Nanus
+1 646-378-2927
mnanus@troutgroup.com

Europe:
First House
Geir Arne Drangeid
+47 913 10 458
strongbridgebio@firsthouse.no

USA:
900 Northbrook Drive
Suite 200
Trevose, PA 19053
Tel. +1 610-254-9200
Fax. +1 215-355-7389

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
