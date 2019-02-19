Log in
STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

(SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 26, 2019

02/19/2019 | 07:31am EST

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Tuesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.

Event Details
Strongbridge will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial 844-285-7153 (domestic) or 478-219-0180 (international) with conference ID 8993936. The conference call will also be audio webcast from the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 8993936.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
United States:
Solebury Trout
Marcy Nanus
+1 646-378-2927
mnanus@soleburytrout.com

Europe:
First House
Geir Arne Drangeid
+47 913 10 458
strongbridgebio@firsthouse.no

USA
900 Northbrook Drive
Suite 200
Trevose, PA 19053
Tel. +1 610-254-9200
Fax. +1 215-355-7389

Strongbridge Biopharma logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
