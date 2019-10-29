Log in
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on November 7, 2019

10/29/2019 | 07:31am EDT

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge’s management team on Thursday, November 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.

Event Details
Strongbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial 844-285-7153 (domestic) or 478-219-0180 (international) with conference ID 1074065. The conference call will also be audio webcast from the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the “Investor/Webcasts and Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 1074065.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:
Corporate and Investor Relations
Strongbridge Biopharma plc
Marcy Nanus
+1 484-312-3744
m.nanus@strongbridgebio.com

Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC-50.45%120
CSL LIMITED38.67%79 527
BIOGEN INC.-1.79%53 328
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS8.03%23 581
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 542
GRIFOLS23.32%18 821
