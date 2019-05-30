Log in
STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

(SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

05/30/2019

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-7 at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY.

Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge Biopharma, will provide a corporate overview on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30am E.T. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
United States:
Solebury Trout
Lee Stern
+1 646-378-2922
lstern@soleburytrout.com

Europe:
First House
Geir Arne Drangeid
+47 913 10 458
strongbridgebio@firsthouse.no

USA
900 Northbrook Drive
Suite 200
Trevose, PA 19053
Tel. +1 610-254-9200
Fax. +1 215-355-7389

