StrongPoint : 500 Cash Guard units to BULLION it

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  StrongPoint ASA    STRONG   NO0010098247

STRONGPOINT ASA

(STRONG)
12/02/2019 | 04:12am EST

BULLION it, our partner in South Africa, has ordered 500 Cash Guard units from StrongPoint. 'Bullion is one of our most established CashGuard partners and we are delighted with their success on the South African market. Our CashGuard solution is very well suited for markets like South Africa, where cash security is of high importance, which this order from Bullion really proves.' says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint. Bullion has ordered 500 CashGuard units for delivery first half of 2020, with end delivery to one of the biggest banks in South Africa. StrongPoint will integrate its cloud based central management software - Retail Suite - with the bank's back-end systems for cash prediction, delivery and pickup. Automated cash management, together with advanced cash forecasting, substantially reduce the cost of cash payments and at the same time improve security for staff, customers and CIT.

For additional information please contact:
Hilde Horn Gilen CFO, StrongPoint ASA
E-mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com
Phone +47 920 60 158

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:11:28 UTC
