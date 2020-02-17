Log in
Michael Gerran Named Vice-President of Stratus Capital Corporation

02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

Denver Colorado, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Capital Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Gerran as its new Vice President. Gerran is a seasoned real estate and investment professional with degrees from Temple University and Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School.

“Michael will play a key role in the next phase of our business development,” said Stratus President and COO Peter C. Gonzalez. “We know he will bring immense expertise to our team. The high quality of the business relationships he has cultivated speaks volumes about him, and his talent for rigorously analyzing potential new revenue streams is sure to create exceptional value for our stakeholders.”

In addition to having approximately $1 billion in residential and commercial real estate transactions under his belt, Gerran has experience in the rapidly evolving legal cannabis industry as well as the commercial fitness equipment & health arena. “Michael has a vast skill set and deep market knowledge that will be valuable as we advance our business plan,” said Richard Dean, Stratus Chairman and CEO. “Bringing Michael on board is an exciting step forward in the development of our team, which will benefit our investors.”

Since a cornerstone of Stratus Capital is real estate investment, Gerran’s education in landscape architecture and urban planning as well as his institutional real estate investment experience will be put to frequent use. Stratus also continues to explore opportunities within related and integrated product markets which are experiencing exponential growth. “Our clients want smart investments that embrace the future,” said Gonzalez. “Michael has expertise in some very innovative spaces.”

Stratus Capital recently became a public company, trading under the ticker SRUS.

About Stratus Capital: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Stratus Capital Corporation is an investment firm specializing in real estate investment across multiple asset types. Its areas of expertise include multifamily, commercial property investment, repositioning performing and non-performing distressed real estate assets as well as facilitating investments in opportunistic related market segments across it’s sector.

Contact:
Peter C. Gonzalez
pgonzalez@StratusCapCorp.com
720-214-5000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
