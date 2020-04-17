Log in
BetterInvesting : Magazine Releases June "Stock To Study" And "Undervalued Stock" Choices For Investors' Informational And Educational Use

04/17/2020 | 07:15pm EDT

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) as its June 2020 "Stock to Study" and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) as its June 2020 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"During turbulent times like these, everyday investors, myself included, question what we should or should not be doing. The Securities Review Committee today was adamant that following BetterInvesting principles is appropriate during times like this. These experts were excited about the opportunities for long-term investors," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting.

Check BetterInvesting's June issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Stryker and Ulta by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting
BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-releases-june-stock-to-study-and-undervalued-stock-choices-for-investors-informational-and-educational-use-301043044.html

SOURCE BetterInvesting


© PRNewswire 2020
