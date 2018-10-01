Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)

STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 03:55:15 pm
177.98 USD   +0.17%
03:46pStryker Buys HyperBranch Medical Technology for $220 Million
DJ
02:33pSTRYKER : acquires HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc.
AQ
09/27STRYKER CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Stryker Buys HyperBranch Medical Technology for $220 Million

10/01/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Stryker on Monday said it acquired privately held medical-device maker HyperBranch Medical Technology Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at about $220 million.

Stryker said HyperBranch's Adherus AutoSpray product is one of only two FDA-approved dural sealants on the market.

Stryker, a Kalamazoo, Mich., provider of medical technology products and services, said the addition of Adherus to its cranial-closure portfolio boosts its position in the dural-repair space.

Stryker, which reportedly dropped a takeover approach for rival Boston Scientific earlier this year, has recently announced the $1.4 billion acquisition of spine-surgery specialist K2M Group Holdings and a $190 million deal to buy surgical-lighting equipment maker Invuity.

The company said it doesn't expect the HyperBranch transaction to have a material impact on earnings this year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 545 M
EBIT 2018 3 451 M
Net income 2018 2 271 M
Debt 2018 4 211 M
Yield 2018 1,04%
P/E ratio 2018 30,69
P/E ratio 2019 24,81
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 66 451 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lonny J. Carpenter Group President-Global Quality & Operations
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION14.75%65 463
SMITH & NEPHEW8.66%16 006
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV30.72%3 603
GLAUKOS CORP153.02%2 295
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.1.73%1 914
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 706
