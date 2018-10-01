Stryker Buys HyperBranch Medical Technology for $220 Million

By Colin Kellaher



Stryker on Monday said it acquired privately held medical-device maker HyperBranch Medical Technology Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at about $220 million.

Stryker said HyperBranch's Adherus AutoSpray product is one of only two FDA-approved dural sealants on the market.

Stryker, a Kalamazoo, Mich., provider of medical technology products and services, said the addition of Adherus to its cranial-closure portfolio boosts its position in the dural-repair space.

Stryker, which reportedly dropped a takeover approach for rival Boston Scientific earlier this year, has recently announced the $1.4 billion acquisition of spine-surgery specialist K2M Group Holdings and a $190 million deal to buy surgical-lighting equipment maker Invuity.

The company said it doesn't expect the HyperBranch transaction to have a material impact on earnings this year.

