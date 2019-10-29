Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/29 04:46:32 pm
214.315 USD   +0.28%
04:45pSTRYKER : Lifts Low End of Profit Guidance Range
DJ
04:39pSTRYKER : Posts Lower 3Q Profit After Higher Expenses
DJ
04:30pSTRYKER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Stryker : Posts Lower 3Q Profit After Higher Expenses

10/29/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Stryker Corp. (SYK) posted a drop in quarterly earnings as the company had higher operating expenses.

The Michigan company's third-quarter profit fell to $466 million, or $1.23 a share, from $590 million, or $1.55 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting per-share profit of $1.68.

Adjusted profit was $1.91 a share, a 13% increase from a year earlier.

Revenue rose to about $3.6 billion from $3.24 billion in the prior year. This was roughly in line with analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

