Stryker : Posts Lower 3Q Profit After Higher Expenses

Stryker Corp. (SYK) posted a drop in quarterly earnings as the company had higher operating expenses.

The Michigan company's third-quarter profit fell to $466 million, or $1.23 a share, from $590 million, or $1.55 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting per-share profit of $1.68.

Adjusted profit was $1.91 a share, a 13% increase from a year earlier.

Revenue rose to about $3.6 billion from $3.24 billion in the prior year. This was roughly in line with analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion.

