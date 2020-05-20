Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stryker : UK Regulator Starts Formal Probe into Stryker's Acquisition of Wright Medical Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:05am EDT

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has started a formal investigation into Stryker Corp.'s acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V.

The regulator, which announced an initial probe into the deal last month, said it is looking to see if the merger would lead to a "substantial lessening of competition" within any U.K. market for goods or services. It has set a deadline for July 15 to decide whether to refer the deal for a Phase 2 investigation.

Last November, Dutch medical-devices maker Wright Medical agreed to be acquired by medical-technology company Stryker for about $4 billion--or $30.75 a share--in cash.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STRYKER CORPORATION -1.91% 188.26 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V. -0.34% 29.4 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STRYKER CORPORATION
05:05aSTRYKER : UK Regulator Starts Formal Probe into Stryker's Acquisition of Wright ..
DJ
05/05Stryker declares a $0.575 per share quarterly dividend
GL
05/01STRYKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/30STRYKER : 1Q Earnings Rise, But Company Says Covid-19 Hurt Business
DJ
04/30STRYKER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30STRYKER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/30Stryker reports first quarter 2020 operating results
GL
04/27STRYKER CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/27Stryker extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Wright Medica..
GL
04/21UK CMA Starts Initial Probe Into Stryker Corp.'s $4 Billion Acquisition of Wr..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 689 M
EBIT 2020 2 974 M
Net income 2020 1 998 M
Debt 2020 5 291 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,55x
EV / Sales2021 4,65x
Capitalization 70 669 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 203,85 $
Last Close Price 188,26 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell President & Chief Operating Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION-10.33%70 669
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-11.95%17 246
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-3.54%3 789
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.78.13%3 486
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.59.33%2 374
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.7.61%2 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group