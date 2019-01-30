Stryker Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

Stryker Corp. (SYK) is currently at $176.82, up $15.75 or 9.78%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 2, 2018, when it closed at $177.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 14.5%

-- On Tuesday, Stryker reported fourth quarter earnings of $2.07 billion, or $5.44 a share versus a loss of 66 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.18 a share, compared with $1.96 a share a year ago

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Up 12.8% month-to-date; on pace for best month since January 2013 when it rose 14.28%

-- Up 7.57% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $164.38

-- Traded as high as $180.60; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to May 2, 1979)

-- Up 12.13% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 14.5%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:05:46 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet