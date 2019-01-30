Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 12:08:32 pm
179.385 USD   +11.37%
11:33aStryker Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/29STRYKER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stryker Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

01/30/2019 | 11:33am EST

Stryker Corp. (SYK) is currently at $176.82, up $15.75 or 9.78%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 2, 2018, when it closed at $177.38

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 14.5%

-- On Tuesday, Stryker reported fourth quarter earnings of $2.07 billion, or $5.44 a share versus a loss of 66 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.18 a share, compared with $1.96 a share a year ago

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Up 12.8% month-to-date; on pace for best month since January 2013 when it rose 14.28%

-- Up 7.57% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $164.38

-- Traded as high as $180.60; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to May 2, 1979)

-- Up 12.13% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 14.5%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:05:46 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.36% 24919.99 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 6718.9547 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.99% 7099.1709 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 0.78% 2661.14 Delayed Quote.5.47%
STRYKER CORPORATION 11.13% 178.3017 Delayed Quote.3.35%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 642 M
EBIT 2019 3 794 M
Net income 2019 2 736 M
Debt 2019 3 930 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 20,12
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
Capitalization 60 270 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 187 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lonny J. Carpenter Group President-Global Quality & Operations
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION3.35%60 270
SMITH & NEPHEW-3.24%16 328
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV7.38%3 656
GLAUKOS CORP8.62%2 198
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 779
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.20.52%1 346
