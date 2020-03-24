Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 10:13:00 am
136.785 USD   +8.13%
10:01aStryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/02Stryker announces new Investor Relations leader
GL
02/26Stryker extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Wright Medical
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

May 5, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, this year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stryker Corporation will be held virtually via the internet.

Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com. To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (877) 328-2502 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5419 (International).

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2020 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
               
Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STRYKER CORPORATION
10:01aStryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/02Stryker announces new Investor Relations leader
GL
02/26Stryker extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Wright Medica..
GL
02/25STRYKER : to participate in Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
02/25STRYKER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25Stryker announces nomination of new Director, Lisa Skeete Tatum
GL
02/18STRYKER : named to the 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 10th consecutive ..
AQ
02/06STRYKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/05Stryker declares a $0.575 per share quarterly dividend
GL
01/28STRYKER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 855 M
EBIT 2019 3 904 M
Net income 2019 2 209 M
Debt 2019 5 726 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 47 384 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 232,48  $
Last Close Price 126,50  $
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell President & Chief Operating Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION-39.74%52 208
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-33.37%12 238
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-12.40%3 463
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.95%2 225
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-49.29%1 117
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-43.92%1 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group