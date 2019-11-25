Stryker announces pricing of 2.4 billion senior notes offering

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it has priced the following senior notes: (i) €850 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 0.25% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), (ii) €800 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 0.75% Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and (iii) €750 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 1.00% Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, collectively with the 2024 Notes and 2029 Notes, the “Notes”). Unless previously redeemed pursuant to their terms, if applicable, the 2024 Notes will mature on December 3, 2024, the 2029 Notes will mature on March 1, 2029 and the 2031 Notes will mature on December 3, 2031. The Notes are expected to settle on December 3, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with other financing and/or cash on hand, to consummate the Company’s recently announced acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. (“Wright”) and pay related fees and expenses, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering. This offering was made pursuant to a prospectus supplement, filed today, to the Company’s prospectus, dated February 7, 2019, filed as part of the Company’s effective shelf registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the notes may be obtained by contacting: (i) Barclays Bank PLC, 5 The North Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London E14 4BB, United Kingdom, or by calling 1-888-603-5847 or emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (ii) BNP Paribas, 10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA, United Kingdom, or by calling 1-800-854-5674, (iii) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by calling (866) 471-2526, by faxing (212) 902-9316 or emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or (iv) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY, 10014, United States of America, or by calling 1-866-718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

