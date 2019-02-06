Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)
Stryker declares a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend

02/06/2019

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share payable on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Katherine A. Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 812 M
EBIT 2019 3 826 M
Net income 2019 2 775 M
Debt 2019 3 782 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 24,87
P/E ratio 2020 21,92
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 67 110 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 189 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lonny J. Carpenter Group President-Global Quality & Operations
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION14.42%67 110
SMITH & NEPHEW0.31%16 765
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV9.07%3 732
GLAUKOS CORP21.24%2 454
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 802
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.23.41%1 372
