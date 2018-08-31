Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 10:02:24 pm
169.02 USD   -1.31%
08:48aSTRYKER : to Buy Medical Device Firm
DJ
08/30STRYKER : Correction to Stryker-K2 Million Article
DJ
08/30K2M GROUP INVES : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pr..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stryker : to Buy Medical Device Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Stryker Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire medical-device company K2M Group Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.

The Kalamazoo, Mich., firm said it would buy all of K2M's shares at $27.50 apiece, a 27% premium over its average three-month closing price. K2M will be incorporated into Stryker's spine division, broadening Stryker's portfolio of spinal therapies, the company said.

Stryker said K2M Chief Executive Eric Major will become head of the division upon the completion of the deal.

Shares of Stryker slipped 1.3% Thursday, while K2M's shares surged 26%.

Stryker said the deal wouldn't affect earnings this year. It expects to report adjusted per-share earnings of $7.22 to $7.27 this year.

Earlier this year, Stryker completed its acquisition of Entellus Medical Inc., a manufacturer of devices for various ear, nose and throat diseases.

K2M, which was founded in 2004, has become a prominent player in the $10 billion spinal market, Stryker said, through its development of minimally invasive and complex spinal support systems.

Stryker is one of the largest makers of knee- and hip-replacement parts, competing with companies including Johnson & Johnson and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Corrections & Amplifications Stryker Corp. agreed to acquire K2M Group Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion. An earlier version of this article incorrectly valued the acquisition at $1.2 billion. (Aug. 30, 2018)

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC 26.03% 27.5 Delayed Quote.52.78%
STRYKER CORPORATION -1.31% 169.02 Delayed Quote.10.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRYKER CORPORATION
08:48aSTRYKER : to Buy Medical Device Firm
DJ
08/30STRYKER : Correction to Stryker-K2 Million Article
DJ
08/30K2M GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
08/30WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Acquisition
PR
08/30K2M (KTWO) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of K2M Group Holdin..
PR
08/30STRYKER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
08/30STRYKER : announces definitive agreement to acquire K2M
AQ
08/30STRYKER : Agrees to Buy Spinal Device Maker K2 Million
DJ
08/23STRYKER : Patent Issued for Patient Support Apparatus With Hydraulic Control Sys..
AQ
08/22STRYKER : to participate in 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Stryker to acquire K2M Holdings for $1.4B 
08/21NuVasive Boosted By Renewed Confidence, But Follow-Through Will Be Critical 
08/16FDA streamlines voluntary device malfunction reporting 
08/16Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/09Wright Medical Getting Its House Back In Order 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 544 M
EBIT 2018 3 451 M
Net income 2018 2 271 M
Debt 2018 4 223 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 29,19
P/E ratio 2019 23,56
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 64 053 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lonny J. Carpenter Group President-Global Quality & Operations
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION10.61%63 537
SMITH & NEPHEW6.13%15 591
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV31.40%3 013
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-10.87%1 678
GLAUKOS CORP162.77%1 579
CERUS CORPORATION126.63%1 005
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.