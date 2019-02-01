Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/01 04:00:03 pm
176.805 USD   -0.43%
05:33pSTRYKER : to Fix Lifepak Defibrillators
DJ
01/30Stryker Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/29STRYKER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stryker : to Fix Lifepak Defibrillators

0
02/01/2019 | 05:33pm EST

By Maria Armental

Stryker Corp. will fix some of its Lifepak 15 defibrillator/monitors that could have a defect that would lock the device after delivering a defibrillation shock.

Some 13,000 devices would fall under the so-called field action and all devices will be serviced by the end of the year, Stryker said. (www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm630455.htm?utm_campaign=Stryker%20Launches%20Voluntary%20Field%20Action%20for%20Specific%20Units%20of%20the%20LIFEPAK%C2%AE%2015%20Monitor%2FDefibrillator&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua)

Stryker said there had been at least 58 complaints around the world, including six cases in which the patient died following a delay in therapy.

Lifepak 15 defibrillator/monitors are used in hospitals, ambulances and other professional settings.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 794 M
EBIT 2019 3 807 M
Net income 2019 2 755 M
Debt 2019 3 782 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 24,77
P/E ratio 2020 21,74
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 66 444 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lonny J. Carpenter Group President-Global Quality & Operations
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION13.28%66 444
SMITH & NEPHEW-1.98%16 483
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV9.63%3 732
GLAUKOS CORP13.57%2 298
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 730
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.22.15%1 369
