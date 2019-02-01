Stryker : to Fix Lifepak Defibrillators

By Maria Armental



Stryker Corp. will fix some of its Lifepak 15 defibrillator/monitors that could have a defect that would lock the device after delivering a defibrillation shock.

Some 13,000 devices would fall under the so-called field action and all devices will be serviced by the end of the year, Stryker said. (www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm630455.htm?utm_campaign=Stryker%20Launches%20Voluntary%20Field%20Action%20for%20Specific%20Units%20of%20the%20LIFEPAK%C2%AE%2015%20Monitor%2FDefibrillator&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua)

Stryker said there had been at least 58 complaints around the world, including six cases in which the patient died following a delay in therapy.

Lifepak 15 defibrillator/monitors are used in hospitals, ambulances and other professional settings.

