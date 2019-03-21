Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
Stryker to host conference call on April 23, 2019

03/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 4854803 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 4854803.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Katherine A. Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
