STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
Stryker to host conference call on July 25, 2019

06/24/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Kalamazoo, Michigan, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 5290408 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 5290408.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Katherine A. Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 793 M
EBIT 2019 3 812 M
Net income 2019 2 592 M
Debt 2019 5 082 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 31,94
P/E ratio 2020 25,51
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Capitalization 75 779 M
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell President & Chief Operating Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bijoy Sagar Chief Digital Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION29.33%68 415
SMITH & NEPHEW17.08%18 540
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV10.54%3 828
GLAUKOS CORP34.68%2 315
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 831
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC41.35%1 335
