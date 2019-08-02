DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Forecast

STS Group AG: Adjusted revenues and earnings expectations for 2019 / increase in revenues and earnings in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019



02-Aug-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STS Group AG: Adjusted revenues and earnings expectations for 2019 / increase in revenues and earnings in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019

Hallbergmoos/Munich, August 2, 2019. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adjusts its forecast for the 2019 fiscal year to the continued challenging market environment in Europe and China in the second half of 2019. As a result, management expects a decline in revenues of between 4.5-9.5% (original guidance: revenues at prior year's level of around 400 mEUR) and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4.6 and 5.3% (original guidance: adjusted EBITDA at previous year's level of around 23.7 mEUR, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of around 5.9%) for the current financial year.

Positive revenue and earnings development in the second quarter of 2019

STS Group achieved revenues of 98.3 mEUR in the second quarter of 2019, 2.9% higher than in the first quarter of 2019. This means that revenues for the first half of the year amounted to 193.8 mEUR (6M/2018: 218.2 mEUR, -11.2%). In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 5.8 mEUR, compared to 4.3 mEUR in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year 2019 was 10.1 mEUR (6M/2018: 16.5 mEUR, -38.8%), resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.2% (6M/2018: 7.6%). Since no extraordinary expenses occurred in the first half of 2019, EBITDA was 10.1 mEUR in the first half of 2019, up on the prior-year period (6M/2018: 6.9 mEUR, +46.4%). Further details on the half-year results will follow as part of the publication of the half-year report on August 7, 2019.

Positive expectations due to good order situation in the first half of the year

Despite the current challenging market environment, STS Group considers itself well prepared for future market developments. In the first half of 2019, significant new projects for the Chinese and European business have been acquired. In addition, strategically important projects in the electromobility sector have been won. Some of these projects will contribute to sales already from the 2020 fiscal year.

STS Group will publish the complete report on the first half of 2019 on August 7, 2019, and will hold a conference call for interested investors and press representatives on that day ( starting from 2 p.m.).



STS Group AG

Stefan Hummel

Head of Investor Relations

Zeppelinstrasse 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

+49 (0) 811 124494 12

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group