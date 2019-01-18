Log in
STS Group AG    SF3   DE000A1TNU68

STS GROUP AG (SF3)
01/18 11:29:20 am
10.582 EUR   +2.54%
STS Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/18/2019 | 11:20am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2019 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STS Group AG

b) LEI
894500HMNYJTKW5H0X64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.372 EUR 7696.024 EUR
10.374 EUR 2676.492 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.3725 EUR 10372.5160 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48449  18.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
