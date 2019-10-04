STS Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2019 / 10:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STS Group AG

b) LEI

894500HMNYJTKW5H0X64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1TNU68

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.178 EUR 4996.888 EUR 4.19 EUR 6301.76 EUR 4.1785 EUR 1253.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.1841 EUR 12552.1980 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

