STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.09.2018 / 20:00

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 26, 2018 German: https://ir.sts.group/websites/stsgroup/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.sts.group/websites/stsgroup/English/3100/financial-reports.html

