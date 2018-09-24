Log in
STS GROUP AG
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/24/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.09.2018 / 20:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 26, 2018 German: https://ir.sts.group/websites/stsgroup/German/3100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.sts.group/websites/stsgroup/English/3100/financial-reports.html


24.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717619  24.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
