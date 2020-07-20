Log in
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/20/2020

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.07.2020 / 15:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications

20.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1096933  20.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
