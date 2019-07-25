Log in
STS GROUP AG

(SF3)
  Report  
STS Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
07/25/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STS Group AG
STS Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2019 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STS Group AG
Street: Zeppelinstraße 4
Postal code: 85399
City: Hallbergmoos
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500HMNYJTKW5H0X64

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact with a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Robin Laik
Date of birth: 05 Jun 1972

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 65.30 % 0.00 % 65.30 % 6,000,000
Previous notification 65.30 % 0.00 % 65.30 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1TNU68 12453 3905828 0.21 % 65.10 %
Total 3918281 65.30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Robin Laik % % %
Mutares Management SE % % %
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 65.10 % % 65.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Effectiveness of the transformation of the legal form of mutares AG into Mutares SE & Co. KGaA with the accession of Mutares Management SE as the sole general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA  

Date
25 Jul 2019


25.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847137  25.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 7,45 M
Net income 2019 4,25 M
Debt 2019 34,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 42,6 M
