STS Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2019 / 18:15

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: STS Group AG Street: Zeppelinstraße 4 Postal code: 85399 City: Hallbergmoos

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500HMNYJTKW5H0X64

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact with a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Robin Laik

Date of birth: 05 Jun 1972

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Jul 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 65.30 % 0.00 % 65.30 % 6,000,000 Previous notification 65.30 % 0.00 % 65.30 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1TNU68 12453 3905828 0.21 % 65.10 % Total 3918281 65.30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Robin Laik % % % Mutares Management SE % % % Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 65.10 % % 65.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Effectiveness of the transformation of the legal form of mutares AG into Mutares SE & Co. KGaA with the accession of Mutares Management SE as the sole general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Date

25 Jul 2019

