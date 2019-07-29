STS : obtains two new orders from the e-mobility sector in the future market of China

DGAP-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

STS Group AG obtains two new orders from the e-mobility sector in the future market of China



29.07.2019 / 07:30

Hallbergmoos/Munich, Juli 29, 2019. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68; www.sts.group), the global system supplier for the commercial vehicle and automotive industry, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has obtained two further orders in China concerning the supply of battery covers for electric vehicle models. The battery covers are up to two meters long cover modules of the battery system. "With these two orders, we are further expanding our position as a supplier in one of the most innovative countries in the world and at the same time in a future-oriented segment of the automotive industry. We are also expanding our portfolio in the Chinese market of passenger cars with two additional customers," explained Andreas Becker, CEO of STS Group AG.

The Group has just started its third production plant in Shiyan in April. In addition, STS is also represented with production plants in Qingdao and Jiangyin and has had a new headquarter for China in Wuxi since the fourth quarter of 2018, which bundles local development activities. "Receiving two orders from different customers in this rapidly growing market within a very short time underlines the fact that our expertise is also in demand in the field of electromobility - especially since it is expected that demand for alternative drive solutions will continue to grow dynamically in China," explains Becker. According to the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), almost 630,000 vehicles with pure electric or plug-in hybrid drive were sold in China in the first half of 2019, around 50 percent more than in the same period last year.

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry for soft and hard trim. The Group, which has a history of tradition and expertise dating back to 1934, employs more than 2,500 people and generated revenue of 401,2 mEUR in the 2018 financial year. At its 17 plants in total in France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Brazil and China, the STS Group ("STS") produces plastic and acoustic components, such as solid and flexible vehicle trim, noise and vibration-damping materials and entire interior and exterior trim systems. STS is considered a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection molding, specialty acoustic products and components from sheet molding compounds (SMC). STS has a strong footprint with plants in China, Europe, Mexico and Brazil. The customer portfolio comprises leading international commercial vehicle and automotive manufacturers.

