Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STS Group AG    SF3   DE000A1TNU68

STS GROUP AG

(SF3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STS : submits application to change within Regulated Market from Prime Standard to General Standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STS Group AG submits application to change within Regulated Market from Prime Standard to General Standard

15.05.2020 / 12:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG submits application to change within Regulated Market from Prime Standard to General Standard

- The measure is part of a large cost reduction program due to COVID-19

- STS Group will continue to fulfil high transparency requirements of the regulated market

- Unrestricted trading of STS shares remains

Hallbergmoos/Munich, May 15, 2020. The Management Board of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68) with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today applied to the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Section 57 of Exchange Rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission of the company's shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission requirements (Prime Standard). The revocation shall not affect the admission of the shares of STS Group AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

This measure is part of a large cost cutting program adopted by the global system supplier for the automotive and commercial vehicle industry in response to the COVID-19-related declines in revenue. The change of the stock exchange segment serves to reduce additional expense associated with the listing in Prime Standard with regard to reporting and publication requirements. This measure enables the company to reduce the costs of stock exchange listing and to use existing resources more efficiently and in a more targeted manner. At the same time, STS Group AG will continue to fulfil the high transparency requirements of the regulated market and plans to continue to keep the capital market regularly informed about its business development. Even after the change of segment, the shareholders of the Company will still have unrestricted trading opportunities in STS shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com).


About STS Group:
STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry with a focus on solutions in the acoustics, thermal and structural engineering sectors. It employs more than 2,500 people worldwide and generated revenues of 362.8 mEUR in the financial year 2019. The STS Group ("STS") produces and develops plastic and acoustic components such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, noise and vibration-damping materials, entire interior and exterior trim systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles at its 17 plants and four development centres in France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, China and, in the future, also in the USA. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of special acoustic products, plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC). STS has a large global footprint with plants in four continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturer of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 811 1244 9412
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group

Contact for financial and business press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
+49 89 125 09 03-33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1046203

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1046203  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1046203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STS GROUP AG
06:05aSTS : submits application to change within Regulated Market from Prime Standard ..
EQ
05/13STS : publishes figures for the first quarter of 2020 - business development neg..
EQ
04/30STS GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
04/29STS GROUP AG : European sites resume production after Covid-19 related plant clo..
EQ
04/09STS GROUP AG CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY FI : Decline in revenues and adjusted EBITDA
EQ
04/01STS GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
04/01STS : postpones publication of the 2019 annual report to April 09, 2020, due to ..
EQ
03/20STS : adjusts production to current global developments
EQ
03/16STS GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
03/10STS : publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2019 - forecast for reven..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 307 M
EBIT 2020 -11,6 M
Net income 2020 -19,7 M
Debt 2020 12,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 19,0 M
Chart STS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
STS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,10 €
Last Close Price 3,20 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Becker Chief Executive Officer
Robin Laik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Oschust Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Hauck Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Schleede Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STS GROUP AG-43.01%21
DENSO CORPORATION-2.14%26 402
APTIV PLC-33.51%16 095
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.68%15 484
CONTINENTAL AG-38.14%15 408
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-0.29%12 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group