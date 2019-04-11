Log in
Studsvik : Studsviks Annual Report 2018

04/11/2019

Studsvik's annual report 2018 in english is now available and can be downloaded at www.studsvik.se.

The Annual Report covers the financial statements, the administration report, and the sustainability report and risk management. It is distributed to shareholders upon request.

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software and consultancy services within waste treatment technology, decommissioning, NORM and solutions for final disposal. The company has over 70 years nuclear technology and radiological service experience. Studsvik has 600 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.studsvik.se
___________
For further information please contact:
Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO, +46-760-02 10 42

Disclaimer

Studsvik AB published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 11:22:02 UTC
