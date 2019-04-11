Studsvik : Studsviks Annual Report 2018

Studsvik's annual report 2018 in english is now available and can be downloaded at www.studsvik.se.
The Annual Report covers the financial statements, the administration report, and the sustainability report and risk management. It is distributed to shareholders upon request.
Facts about Studsvik
Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software and consultancy services within waste treatment technology, decommissioning, NORM and solutions for final disposal. The company has over 70 years nuclear technology and radiological service experience. Studsvik has 600 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
