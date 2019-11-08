Log in
Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger AR-556 Rifle with Free-Float Handguard Now in 300 Blackout

11/08/2019 | 03:50pm EST
November 08, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that the AR-556® rifle with free-float handguard is now available chambered in .300 Blackout.

This addition to the Ruger® AR-556 rifle line features a 16.10' cold hammer-forged barrel with a 1:7' twist and pistol-length gas system to reliably function with both the lightest supersonic hunting rounds and heavy, subsonic rounds.

The rifle also boasts an 11' aluminum free-float handguard with Magpul® M-LOK® accessory attachment slots and a standard pistol grip for easy user customization.

The dust cover and metal magazine are marked with the caliber for easy identification of both the rifle and ammunition. The pistol-length gas system is tuned to run with a wide variety of ammunition, with or without a silencer. The 5/8'-24 muzzle threads are capped with a thread protector.

For more information on the AR-556 rifle, or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for the AR-556 rifle and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:49:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 826 M
Technical analysis trends STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 47,37  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Michael Jacobi Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
John A. Cosentino Lead Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.-10.99%826
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORPORATION16.53%2 818
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.43.62%2 274
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.6.73%2 217
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY31.18%1 888
