Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Announces the Addition of MGE as an Independent Distributor of Ruger Firearms

December 03, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) announces the addition of MGE Wholesale (MGE) as an independent distributor of Ruger® firearms in the United States.

'We are thrilled to be adding MGE as a distributor,' said Shawn Leska, Vice President of Sales at Ruger. 'As one of the few firearms manufacturers committed to two-step distribution, Ruger is always looking for ways to improve its network. We are confident that MGE will help us achieve our long-term goals and better serve the shooting sports market,' he concluded.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, MGE is a nationwide distributor of firearms, ammunition and shooting sport accessories. With more than 20 years of experience, MGE and its dedicated staff are very knowledgeable about the firearms industry and the needs of their customers. Offering a diverse inventory, MGE provides retailers with products and services to help grow their business.

'It is evident that our company values are strongly aligned,' said Brad Foster, President of MGE. 'We are proud to become a full line distributor of Ruger products and are looking forward to introducing exciting exclusives together in 2020.'

MGE Wholesale plans to start shipping Ruger products immediately.

MGE Wholesale's contact information is:

MGE Wholesale Inc.

5021 Nimtz Parkway

South Bend, Indiana 46628

mgewholesale.com

1-800-734-5965

info@mgewholesale.com