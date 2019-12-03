Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.    RGR

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Announces the Addition of MGE as an Independent Distributor of Ruger Firearms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:43pm EST
December 03, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) announces the addition of MGE Wholesale (MGE) as an independent distributor of Ruger® firearms in the United States.

'We are thrilled to be adding MGE as a distributor,' said Shawn Leska, Vice President of Sales at Ruger. 'As one of the few firearms manufacturers committed to two-step distribution, Ruger is always looking for ways to improve its network. We are confident that MGE will help us achieve our long-term goals and better serve the shooting sports market,' he concluded.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, MGE is a nationwide distributor of firearms, ammunition and shooting sport accessories. With more than 20 years of experience, MGE and its dedicated staff are very knowledgeable about the firearms industry and the needs of their customers. Offering a diverse inventory, MGE provides retailers with products and services to help grow their business.

'It is evident that our company values are strongly aligned,' said Brad Foster, President of MGE. 'We are proud to become a full line distributor of Ruger products and are looking forward to introducing exciting exclusives together in 2020.'

MGE Wholesale plans to start shipping Ruger products immediately.

MGE Wholesale's contact information is:

MGE Wholesale Inc.
5021 Nimtz Parkway
South Bend, Indiana 46628
mgewholesale.com
1-800-734-5965
info@mgewholesale.com

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 18:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, IN
01:43pSTURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Announces the Addition of MGE as an Independent Distri..
PU
11/14STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13STURM RUGER & CO INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
11/12STURM RUGER & CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/08STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger AR-556 Rifle with Free-Float Handguard Now in 300 Blac..
PU
11/07STURM RUGER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07STURM RUGER MPANY : Nov. 7, 2019
PU
11/07STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. : Reports Third Quarter Diluted Earnings of 27¢ Per..
BU
11/07STURM RUGER & CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
11/07STURM RUGER MPANY : & CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 777 M
Chart STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 44,55  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Michael Jacobi Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
John A. Cosentino Lead Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.-16.29%777
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORPORATION28.40%3 002
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.19.44%2 478
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.42.71%2 260
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY36.08%1 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group