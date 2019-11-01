Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger and Viridian Team Up on New 10/22 Scope Package

November 01, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) announces a new configuration of the popular 10/22® Carbine which ships with the all new Viridian® EON 3-9x40 scope factory mounted.

The EON 3-9x40 scope is one of the first-ever riflescopes from Viridian Optics and features fully multi-coated lenses, tactile windage and elevation adjustments and waterproof / shockproof / fog proof construction. It also features adjustable eye relief to keep you comfortable and several variable magnification options to give you all the power any hunter or shooter needs.

'Viridian has been creating leading-edge weapon technology since 2006 and we are thrilled to expand our product offerings into this exciting new segment,' said Viridian Director of Sales and Marketing Andy Scott. 'We have been a premier laser sight provider to Ruger for years, and we are extremely proud to be launching our line of optics with Ruger and the iconic 10/22 rifle.'

Like all 10/22 rifles, this model boasts a tried-and-true legendary action that ensures consistent, reliable performance. The rifle features Ruger's easy-to-use, prominent magazine release for smooth, no-fuss removal of the included flush-fit magazine. This new model also retains popular 10/22 features like the push-button, cross-bolt manual safety and cold hammer-forged barrel. Each rifle ships with one detachable, 10-round rotary magazine and a Ruger branded hard case.

For more information on the 10/22 rifle, or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for the 10/22 rifle and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.