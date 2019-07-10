Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger AR-556 Pistol Now in .300 Blackout

July 10, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce a new AR-556® Pistol chambered in .300 Blackout. The second addition to the Ruger® AR-556 Pistol line features a 10.50' cold hammer-forged barrel with a 1:7' twist and pistol-length gas system to reliably function with both the lightest supersonic hunting rounds and heavy, subsonic rounds.

This new .300 Blackout model is equipped with an adjustable SB Tactical® SBA3™ Pistol Stabilizing Brace® that features a minimalist design and integral QD sling sockets. The pistol also boasts a 9' aluminum free-float handguard with Magpul® M-LOK® accessory attachment slots for easy user customization.

The dust cover and metal magazine are marked with the caliber for easy identification of both the pistol and ammunition. The pistol-length gas system is tuned to run with a wide variety of ammunition, with or without a silencer. The 5/8'-24 muzzle threads are capped with a thread protector.

For more information on the AR-556 Pistol, or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for the AR-556 Pistol and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.