Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Announces New Custom Shop 10/22 Rifle with Skeletonized Green Mountain Laminate Stock

September 13, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to introduce a new 10/22® Competition Rifle to the Ruger® Custom Shop line of firearms. This new variation boasts a skeletonized green mountain laminate stock and a stainless steel bull barrel.

The 16-1/8' stainless steel bull barrel features black Cerakote® accents and is fluted to reduce weight and dissipate heat. The 1/2'-28 thread pattern accommodates the included muzzle brake or other popular muzzle accessories. The barrel also features a proprietary, enhanced semi-auto chamber which has proven to increase accuracy and precision while not compromising reliable feeding and extraction.

The attractive skeletonized green mountain laminate stock decreases the overall weight of the rifle to help provide increased speed when transitioning quickly between targets.

The 10/22 Competition Rifle features a hard-coat anodized, CNC-machined, heat treated and stress relieved 6061-T6511 aluminum receiver with an integral, optics-ready, 30 MOA Picatinny rail. The custom receiver is paired with a heat treated and nitrided CNC-machined match bolt that creates a tight-fitting, smooth action, enabling the highest level of performance. The dual bedding system incorporates a second bedding lug, ensuring the receiver is securely bedded to the stock. This rifle also features an innovative second barrel locator to provide a free-floating barrel for superior accuracy. The receiver incorporates a rear cleaning port, providing access to the barrel from the rear of the receiver for ease of cleaning.

This feature-packed 10/22 also comes equipped with: the popular Ruger BX-Trigger® which provides a smooth take-up and crisp break; an oversized bolt handle for ease of charging; a match bolt release that allows the bolt to be released forward with a quick pull to the rear and release; and an extended, ambidextrous magazine release.

This rifle ships in a hard case and includes a detachable 10-round rotary magazine, Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth and decal.

