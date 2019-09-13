Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sturm Ruger & Company Inc    RGR

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC

(RGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Announces New Custom Shop 10/22 Rifle with Skeletonized Green Mountain Laminate Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
September 13, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to introduce a new 10/22® Competition Rifle to the Ruger® Custom Shop line of firearms. This new variation boasts a skeletonized green mountain laminate stock and a stainless steel bull barrel.

The 16-1/8' stainless steel bull barrel features black Cerakote® accents and is fluted to reduce weight and dissipate heat. The 1/2'-28 thread pattern accommodates the included muzzle brake or other popular muzzle accessories. The barrel also features a proprietary, enhanced semi-auto chamber which has proven to increase accuracy and precision while not compromising reliable feeding and extraction.

The attractive skeletonized green mountain laminate stock decreases the overall weight of the rifle to help provide increased speed when transitioning quickly between targets.

The 10/22 Competition Rifle features a hard-coat anodized, CNC-machined, heat treated and stress relieved 6061-T6511 aluminum receiver with an integral, optics-ready, 30 MOA Picatinny rail. The custom receiver is paired with a heat treated and nitrided CNC-machined match bolt that creates a tight-fitting, smooth action, enabling the highest level of performance. The dual bedding system incorporates a second bedding lug, ensuring the receiver is securely bedded to the stock. This rifle also features an innovative second barrel locator to provide a free-floating barrel for superior accuracy. The receiver incorporates a rear cleaning port, providing access to the barrel from the rear of the receiver for ease of cleaning.

This feature-packed 10/22 also comes equipped with: the popular Ruger BX-Trigger® which provides a smooth take-up and crisp break; an oversized bolt handle for ease of charging; a match bolt release that allows the bolt to be released forward with a quick pull to the rear and release; and an extended, ambidextrous magazine release.

This rifle ships in a hard case and includes a detachable 10-round rotary magazine, Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth and decal.

For more information on the Ruger Custom Shop 10/22 rifle, or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for the 10/22 rifle and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 17:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
01:27pSTURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Announces New Custom Shop 10/22 Rifle with Skeletonize..
PU
08/14STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Security-9 Compact Now with Viridian Laser
PU
08/02STURM RUGER & CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/01STURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Announces New Limited Availability 10/22 Carbine
PU
07/31STURM RUGER & CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/31STURM RUGER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31STURM RUGER MPANY : & CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
07/31STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Diluted Earnings of 35¢ Pe..
BU
07/30STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. : to Report Second Quarter Results and File Quarter..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 777 M
Chart STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 44,41  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Michael Jacobi Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
John A. Cosentino Lead Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC-16.55%777
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORP16.89%2 813
TECHNOGYM SPA4.97%2 181
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP32.75%2 144
CALLAWAY GOLF CO25.88%1 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group